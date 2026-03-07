Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $11.85. Xencor shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 514,772 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $80,420.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 567,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,724.80. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $31,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 270,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,366.90. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Xencor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $830.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.55. Xencor had a negative net margin of 73.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $1,677,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

Featured Stories

