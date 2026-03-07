Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.1667.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $55.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.85. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 38.15%.The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 10,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $188,017.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,175.13. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zai Lab stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 214.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company’s end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company’s marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

