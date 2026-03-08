15,000 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, EVP Eric J. Elema sold 1,765 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $278,887.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,967.11. The trade was a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

