18,488 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1,854.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 132.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 138.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $317.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.79, for a total value of $72,611.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,043.90. This trade represents a 37.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.36, for a total value of $428,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,598.96. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,981 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $301.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.88 and a fifty-two week high of $305.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

