5,757 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Bought by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $246.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $262.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.323 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

