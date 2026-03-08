Adrian Cox Sells 77,032 Shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Cox sold 77,032 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289, for a total transaction of £992,942.48.

Beazley Stock Performance

BEZ opened at GBX 1,290 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,094.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 935.61. Beazley plc has a one year low of GBX 750 and a one year high of GBX 1,293. The stock has a market cap of £7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Beazley to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,280 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,074.17.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business.

