Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Upgraded at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEM. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$241.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$337.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$314.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.0%

AEM stock opened at C$300.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$284.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$246.70. The company has a market cap of C$150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$135.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$348.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.71 EPS for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 37.50%.The firm had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, insider Guy Gosselin sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$310.00, for a total value of C$1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,381 shares in the company, valued at C$9,728,110. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. Also, insider James Porter sold 3,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$247.42, for a total value of C$742,260.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at C$1,913,546.28. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

