Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Up 9.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.9% on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $21.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amprius Technologies traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 23,856,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 8,946,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AMPX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat expectations — revenue of ~$25.2M (137% YoY), a smaller-than-expected loss, the company’s first positive quarterly adjusted EBITDA, and 2026 guidance targeting at least $125M in revenue and a materially reduced net loss. This combination explains the bullish sentiment and supports growth expectations. Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Is Up 29.3% After Issuing 2026 Revenue And Profitability Guidance – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Roth MKM reaffirmed a Buy and bumped its PT to $20 (from $16), and Craig-Hallum raised its PT to $21 (from $17). Upgrades add credibility and can attract more institutional flows. Benzinga Craig-Hallum PT Raised to $21
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest, analyst coverage and bullish research notes (MarketBeat et al.) are increasing — analysts are raising targets and coverage, which can amplify momentum and reduce float available to retail sellers. Amprius Stock Price Gets Amped by Hyper Growth Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Derivative and volume signals: unusually large call-option volume and heavy share trading indicate speculative and directional conviction from traders, which can accelerate short-term gains. (Observed trading activity reported on 3/5.)
- Neutral Sentiment: One-time charge for a discontinued Colorado lease was disclosed; management frames it as a non-recurring item that clarifies manufacturing strategy (shift to contract manufacturers) and improves cash-flow visibility. That reduces future capex needs but creates a near-term hit. Amprius Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Media/analyst pieces debating valuation and timing — several write-ups ask if the rally already prices in most of the upside, prompting mixed views among longer-term investors. These discussions can increase volatility as momentum and value investors clash. Is It Too Late To Consider Amprius Technologies (AMPX) After Its Recent Share Price Surge
- Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis (full-year net loss and negative margins); analysts still forecast negative EPS for the year. Continued execution is required to translate revenue growth into sustained profitability — a risk that could weigh on the stock if growth or margin improvement stalls. Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.
At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.
