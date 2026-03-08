Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Up 9.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.9% on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $21.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amprius Technologies traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 23,856,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 8,946,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMPX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $10,522,566.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,538,416.57. This represents a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $5,933,637.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,299.84. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,392,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,359. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

