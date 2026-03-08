Analysts Issue Forecasts for Star Equity FY2025 Earnings

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Star Equity in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STRR. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Equity in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Star Equity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Star Equity Stock Performance

STRR opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Star Equity has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity in the fourth quarter valued at $3,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Star Equity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $39,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 787,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,419.04. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,977 shares of company stock worth $190,728 and have sold 23,000 shares worth $213,783. Corporate insiders own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Star Equity

Here are the key news stories impacting Star Equity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial upgraded STRR to “Strong-Buy” and published bullish multi-quarter and multi-year EPS projections (e.g., Q4 2026 EPS $0.19, FY2026 $0.96, FY2027 $1.46), implying a substantial turnaround from recent consensus losses — this upgrade and forward guidance are likely driving buying interest. MarketBeat Noble Financial Coverage

The company is scheduled to report Q4 results on Friday, making near-term price action sensitive to the print and management commentary; traders may be positioning ahead of the release. Negative Sentiment: Zacks previewed the upcoming Q4 report and concluded STRR “doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat” — if the company misses or guidance is conservative, the recent gains could reverse. Zacks Q4 Preview

Star Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

