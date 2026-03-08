Analysts Set Expectations for ALTG FY2030 Earnings

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) – Northland Securities issued their FY2030 earnings estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities analyst E. Jackson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.10. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.56 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 341.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $57,365.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 240,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,287.50. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Greenawalt sold 27,986 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $197,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,721,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,338,055.50. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 792,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,444 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

More Alta Equipment Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alta Equipment Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland projects a profitable recovery in the long run, forecasting FY2030 EPS of $0.81, suggesting a potential eventual turnaround if execution and market conditions improve. MarketBeat Report

Northland projects a profitable recovery in the long run, forecasting FY2030 EPS of $0.81, suggesting a potential eventual turnaround if execution and market conditions improve. Positive Sentiment: Alta’s most recent quarter showed revenue above consensus ($509.1M vs ~$489.6M), indicating demand resilience even as profitability lagged — a constructive sign for top‑line stability. MarketBeat Report

Alta’s most recent quarter showed revenue above consensus ($509.1M vs ~$489.6M), indicating demand resilience even as profitability lagged — a constructive sign for top‑line stability. Neutral Sentiment: Northland provided detailed quarter‑by‑quarter EPS schedules for 2026 (Q1–Q4) and multi‑year forecasts through FY2030, which give investors clearer timing and magnitude for expected losses and recovery — useful for modeling cash needs and runway. MarketBeat Report

Northland provided detailed quarter‑by‑quarter EPS schedules for 2026 (Q1–Q4) and multi‑year forecasts through FY2030, which give investors clearer timing and magnitude for expected losses and recovery — useful for modeling cash needs and runway. Negative Sentiment: Northland cut FY2026 EPS to ($1.70) from ($1.31) and increased 2026 quarterly loss estimates (e.g., Q1 -$0.69), signaling a weaker near‑term profitability outlook that weighs on valuations. MarketBeat Report

Northland cut FY2026 EPS to ($1.70) from ($1.31) and increased 2026 quarterly loss estimates (e.g., Q1 -$0.69), signaling a weaker near‑term profitability outlook that weighs on valuations. Negative Sentiment: Forecasts for FY2027–FY2029 were also trimmed (FY2027 to ($1.11) from ($0.82); FY2028 cut to ($0.51) from ($0.33); FY2029 lowered to $0.12 from $0.22), reducing near‑to‑medium‑term upside and increasing uncertainty. MarketBeat Report

Forecasts for FY2027–FY2029 were also trimmed (FY2027 to ($1.11) from ($0.82); FY2028 cut to ($0.51) from ($0.33); FY2029 lowered to $0.12 from $0.22), reducing near‑to‑medium‑term upside and increasing uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Operational and balance sheet risks remain: recent quarter showed negative net margin and return on equity, combined with high leverage (debt/equity ~257), low quick ratio (~0.48) and modest current ratio — factors that amplify downside if cash flows weaken. MarketBeat Report

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc (NYSE: ALTG) is a North American distributor of material handling and logistics equipment. The company offers a broad lineup of forklifts, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, tow motors, pallet jacks and related attachments, serving manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and industrial facilities. Through its network of branch locations, Alta Equipment provides customers with new and used sales, short- and long-term rentals, and integrated fleet management solutions designed to support operational efficiency.

In addition to equipment sales, Alta Equipment supports customers with comprehensive after-sales services.

Featured Stories

