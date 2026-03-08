Analyzing Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC) and Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF)

Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report) and Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Uranium Royalty and Ridgepost Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Royalty N/A N/A N/A Ridgepost Capital 6.86% 25.77% 10.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Ridgepost Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Ridgepost Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Royalty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ridgepost Capital $297.35 million 2.85 $19.50 million $0.18 42.83

This table compares Uranium Royalty and Ridgepost Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ridgepost Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Royalty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Uranium Royalty and Ridgepost Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Royalty 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ridgepost Capital 0 1 1 1 3.00

Ridgepost Capital has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.67%. Given Ridgepost Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ridgepost Capital is more favorable than Uranium Royalty.

Summary

Ridgepost Capital beats Uranium Royalty on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia. It also holds royalty interests in the Church Rock, Dewey-Burdock, Lance, Roca Honda, Reno Creek, Roughrider, and Michelin Projects. The Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ridgepost Capital

P10, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, impact investing, and private credit services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, and direct and co-investments services. It also provides tax credit transaction and consulting services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

