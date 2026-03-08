APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $40.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 95027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on APA from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

APA announced a dual listing on Nasdaq Texas, which could increase local liquidity and visibility with Texas‑based investors and reinforce the company's Permian Basin ties.

Multiple bullish analyst notes and price‑target increases have surfaced this week (Benchmark raised its target to $40 with a Buy; Susquehanna and BMO published positive commentary and a separate report raised the target to $34), supporting upward momentum and investor confidence.

Market commentary highlighted APA as a value upstream pick amid oil volatility, noting low valuation multiples, improved cost structure and cash flow — a narrative that attracts income/value‑oriented energy investors.

RBC and Piper Sandler raised price targets (to $29 and $30) but kept sector‑perform/neutral ratings — a mixed signal that trims downside risk but doesn't add a strong buy case.

Short‑interest reports flagged a "large increase" but the underlying data shows 0 shares / NaN changes — likely a data error and currently not meaningful for price pressure or squeeze dynamics.

Legislative chatter (H.R.7554) aiming to limit greenhouse‑gas regulation could, if enacted, ease regulatory risk for fossil‑fuel producers — a policy tailwind but highly uncertain and not a near‑term catalyst.

Scotiabank trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate (from $1.65 to $1.50), signaling some analyst caution on near‑term earnings power; that could cap upside if others follow with cuts.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of APA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in APA by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.67.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. APA had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 15.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

