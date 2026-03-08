Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,518 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $345,689,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,247,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 8,609.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,076,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,058,000 after purchasing an additional 620,794 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 193.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 557,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after purchasing an additional 367,293 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Archer Daniels Midland

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,676,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 123,668 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,702.72. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Mcatee II acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.90 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $70.48.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Further Reading

