ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $25.5840 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of SPRY opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.66. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

SPRY has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,447,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 202,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,912,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

