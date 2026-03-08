Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Purchased by Curio Wealth LLC

Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Curio Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

