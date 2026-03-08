AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $38.79, but opened at $36.50. AXT shares last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 2,366,468 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Jesse Chen sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $426,484.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 167,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,868.64. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $341,704.00. Following the sale, the director owned 178,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,933.13. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other AXT news, Director David C. Chang sold 20,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $770,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,026.32. The trade was a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on AXT in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on AXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on AXT to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Positive Sentiment: Major institutional investors built sizable Q4 positions (e.g., Davidson Kempner, Point72, Jane Street, CloudAlpha, Alyeska), which provides underlying demand and longer‑term support for the stock. Read More.

Major institutional investors built sizable Q4 positions (e.g., Davidson Kempner, Point72, Jane Street, CloudAlpha, Alyeska), which provides underlying demand and longer‑term support for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Street commentary highlights AXT’s exposure to compound‑semiconductor substrates (GaAs/InP/GaN), a secular area in RF/wireless and optoelectronics that can attract growth‑oriented sector buyers. Read More.

Street commentary highlights AXT’s exposure to compound‑semiconductor substrates (GaAs/InP/GaN), a secular area in RF/wireless and optoelectronics that can attract growth‑oriented sector buyers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed (buy/hold/sell split) and the consensus price target sits below recent trading, so analyst notes are unlikely to be an immediate directional catalyst. Read More.

Analyst coverage is mixed (buy/hold/sell split) and the consensus price target sits below recent trading, so analyst notes are unlikely to be an immediate directional catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Public short‑interest data appears inconsistent/zero in feeds, so there’s no clear short‑squeeze explanation for today’s move; technical momentum has been strong but may be decelerating. Read More.

Public short‑interest data appears inconsistent/zero in feeds, so there’s no clear short‑squeeze explanation for today’s move; technical momentum has been strong but may be decelerating. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week: CEO Morris Young sold ~159,536 shares (~$6.9M at reported averages) and directors Jesse Chen and David C. Chang sold large blocks across multiple days — a strong near‑term negative that likely increased selling pressure. Read More. • Read More.

Significant insider selling this week: CEO Morris Young sold ~159,536 shares (~$6.9M at reported averages) and directors Jesse Chen and David C. Chang sold large blocks across multiple days — a strong near‑term negative that likely increased selling pressure. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 FY2025 results missed revenue and EPS expectations (revenue ≈ $23.0M; EPS miss), and the company remains unprofitable with negative margins — fundamentals that justify caution until revenue/profitability trends improve. Read More.

Q4 FY2025 results missed revenue and EPS expectations (revenue ≈ $23.0M; EPS miss), and the company remains unprofitable with negative margins — fundamentals that justify caution until revenue/profitability trends improve. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Net insider activity in recent weeks is heavily skewed to selling with few reported buys, a governance/sentiment headwind that likely exacerbated short‑term outflows and contributed to today’s decline. Read More.

AXT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. Research analysts expect that AXT Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $22,738,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,187,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 1,314.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 904,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 840,650 shares during the period. Maytree Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,156,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 2,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 574,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 551,876 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

