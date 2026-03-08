B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 28,480 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 424,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after purchasing an additional 71,777 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 27,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $298.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.82. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

