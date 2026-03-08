B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 28,480 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 424,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after purchasing an additional 71,777 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 27,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $298.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.82. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.
- Positive Sentiment: Large enterprise/cloud wins and AI demand: Google Cloud deals (CVS health AI platform) and reported TPU leasing by Meta point to higher recurring cloud revenue and infrastructure utilization that support near‑term revenue growth. CVS taps Google Cloud Meta leases Google TPUs
- Positive Sentiment: Solid fundamentals/analyst support: Q4 results and earnings beats reinforce the “quality growth” narrative, and Bank of America’s reiterated Buy/$370 target keeps bull case intact. Q4 quality growth Bank of America maintains $370
- Neutral Sentiment: Anthropic access clarified: Google says Anthropic remains available for non‑defense uses after a DoD blacklist — this reduces near‑term disruption risk to customers but leaves policy uncertainty around defense contracts. Google on Anthropic availability
- Neutral Sentiment: Market narrative shifting: Analysts note GOOG’s strong 12‑month run has moved it from a “value” label to an execution/AI‑growth story — bullish if growth continues, but raises expectations. Forbes valuation piece
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical / physical risk to infrastructure: Reports that hyperscaler data centers are becoming military targets in the Iran war increase operational and security risk for cloud operations and potential outages. Data centers targeted
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal headwinds and fee cuts: The Epic Games settlement (lower Play Store commissions) and a high‑profile Gemini wrongful‑death lawsuit raise revenue/margin and liability concerns for consumer services. Play Store settlement Gemini lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny on Waymo / AV safety and technical/short‑term chart pressure: NTSB/industry scrutiny of autonomous‑vehicle safety plus technical analysts calling a short thesis add to near‑term selling pressure. Waymo NTSB scrutiny Chart short thesis
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
