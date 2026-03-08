Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,009 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 145.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $298.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total value of $184,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,999.52. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

