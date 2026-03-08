Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $130.12, but opened at $120.66. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 1,020 shares changing hands.

Get Bank Hapoalim alerts:

The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered Bank Hapoalim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bank Hapoalim Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.