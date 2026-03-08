Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BNS. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 12.40%.The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,803,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,188,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,073.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,410,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,840,000 after buying an additional 1,290,300 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 315.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,873,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,014,000 after buying an additional 2,181,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia, commonly known as Scotiabank, is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company founded in 1832 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. The bank combines a domestic Canadian franchise with an extensive international presence to serve customers across multiple markets.

Scotiabank’s core activities include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, capital markets, and global transaction banking.

