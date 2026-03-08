Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Price

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities cut Independence Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

IRT opened at $16.51 on Friday.

IRT opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

