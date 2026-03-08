Barclays Raises Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $372.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $279.00 to $372.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Northland Securities set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Evercore set a $330.00 price target on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ciena from $250.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.13.

Ciena Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $293.42 on Friday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 8,554 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,921,741.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,746.52. This trade represents a 47.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Gallagher sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $2,642,514.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,350.80. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 156,235 shares of company stock worth $36,941,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY guidance — Ciena reported record quarterly revenue ($1.43B) and beat EPS estimates; management raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $5.9B–$6.3B and Q2 revenue to $1.5B–$1.6B, underpinning the case for continued AI/cloud-driven demand. Ciena posts record $1.43B quarter

Q1 beat and raised FY guidance — Ciena reported record quarterly revenue ($1.43B) and beat EPS estimates; management raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $5.9B–$6.3B and Q2 revenue to $1.5B–$1.6B, underpinning the case for continued AI/cloud-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target increases — Several firms (Bank of America, Citi, Barclays, Needham and others) raised ratings/targets and explicitly cited cloud and hyperscaler data-center spending as a multi-year revenue tailwind, which helped stabilize and lift the stock after the initial sell-off. BofA upgrades Ciena

Analyst upgrades and price-target increases — Several firms (Bank of America, Citi, Barclays, Needham and others) raised ratings/targets and explicitly cited cloud and hyperscaler data-center spending as a multi-year revenue tailwind, which helped stabilize and lift the stock after the initial sell-off. Positive Sentiment: Analysts revise forecasts upward — Following the upbeat Q1, multiple shop forecasts and models were raised, increasing near-term earnings and revenue expectations and giving investors fresh conviction for CIEN’s AI/optical-infrastructure exposure. Analysts increase forecasts on Ciena

Analysts revise forecasts upward — Following the upbeat Q1, multiple shop forecasts and models were raised, increasing near-term earnings and revenue expectations and giving investors fresh conviction for CIEN’s AI/optical-infrastructure exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Backlog and demand drivers — Company cited a record backlog (~$7B) and rising AI/cloud networking demand; these are medium‑to‑longer-term positives but execution and lead times will determine short-term revenue recognition. Zacks: Q1 beats and backlog

Backlog and demand drivers — Company cited a record backlog (~$7B) and rising AI/cloud networking demand; these are medium‑to‑longer-term positives but execution and lead times will determine short-term revenue recognition. Neutral Sentiment: Supply-chain / component constraints — Management said component availability constrained some revenue pacing; that limits upside in the near term even as demand is healthy. SDxCentral: component crunch

Supply-chain / component constraints — Management said component availability constrained some revenue pacing; that limits upside in the near term even as demand is healthy. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and guidance disappointment — Despite the beat, investors punished the stock because expectations had run ahead of fundamentals; some saw the guidance as conservative relative to the prior rally, triggering a sharp post-earnings sell-off. Barchart: sell-off after earnings

Profit-taking and guidance disappointment — Despite the beat, investors punished the stock because expectations had run ahead of fundamentals; some saw the guidance as conservative relative to the prior rally, triggering a sharp post-earnings sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — CEO sold a small block of shares (disclosed SEC filing), which some investors view as a minor negative signal. SEC filing: insider sale

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

