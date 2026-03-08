Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,766 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $112,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 225,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,157,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 118,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,468,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $289.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $781.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.42 and a 200 day moving average of $308.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

