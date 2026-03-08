Berenberg Bank Cuts Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 5,000

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,000 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 1.3%

EDV stock opened at GBX 4,624 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,578.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 5,360. The company has a market capitalization of £11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,383.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,595.64.

Endeavour Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 86.0%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering meaningful value to people and society. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.