Berenberg Bank Cuts Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 600

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 to GBX 600 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 530 to GBX 540 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 470.

GLEN stock opened at GBX 506.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 168.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.99. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 205 and a twelve month high of GBX 539.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 393.78.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

With over 150,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 50 offices.

