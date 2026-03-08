Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $50,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 248.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,471.70. This trade represents a 428.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $370.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.98 and a 200 day moving average of $262.55.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.83.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

