Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 19,572 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $25,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,823,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,989,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,994,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 475,132 shares of company stock worth $55,127,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.47. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: New premium push — Robinhood is rolling out a $695 Platinum credit card, Family Hub custodial/trust accounts and an Early Dividends feature aimed at higher‑income customers; investors see these as revenue diversification beyond trading. Robinhood Tests New Premium Services

New premium push — Robinhood is rolling out a $695 Platinum credit card, Family Hub custodial/trust accounts and an Early Dividends feature aimed at higher‑income customers; investors see these as revenue diversification beyond trading. Positive Sentiment: Product launches lifted short‑term sentiment — Coverage and early market reaction to the premium offers and family features drove intraday buying in recent sessions as the company targets more lucrative customer segments. Benzinga Coverage

Product launches lifted short‑term sentiment — Coverage and early market reaction to the premium offers and family features drove intraday buying in recent sessions as the company targets more lucrative customer segments. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) IPO priced — RVI priced at $25/share, sizing the vehicle at about $658.4M (up to ~$705.7M with greenshoe). The fund gives retail access to private companies and supports Robinhood’s venture ecosystem, but it sits outside the core brokerage P&L. RVI IPO Pricing

Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) IPO priced — RVI priced at $25/share, sizing the vehicle at about $658.4M (up to ~$705.7M with greenshoe). The fund gives retail access to private companies and supports Robinhood’s venture ecosystem, but it sits outside the core brokerage P&L. Negative Sentiment: RVI’s poor debut dented sentiment — The publicly traded venture vehicle fell ~11% on its first day, which can sour investor sentiment about Robinhood’s private‑market experiment and reduce enthusiasm around related announcements. CNBC: RVI Tanks 11%

RVI’s poor debut dented sentiment — The publicly traded venture vehicle fell ~11% on its first day, which can sour investor sentiment about Robinhood’s private‑market experiment and reduce enthusiasm around related announcements. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — An insider sold 10,000 shares (~$754.9k) at about $75.49 earlier this week; while not large relative to total holdings, such sales can amplify near‑term caution. Insider Sale Filing

Insider sale — An insider sold 10,000 shares (~$754.9k) at about $75.49 earlier this week; while not large relative to total holdings, such sales can amplify near‑term caution. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals & valuation risks — Q4 EPS beat but revenue slightly missed (crypto transaction revenue weakness); HOOD still trades at a premium versus peers, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth or crypto activity slips. Fool: Revenue/crypto context

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

