Blair William & Co. IL Sells 110,802 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 110,802 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE UNH opened at $286.86 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.83. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

