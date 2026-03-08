Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,431 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $65,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $501.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.