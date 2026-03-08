Blair William & Co. IL Sells 147,970 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,970 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $38,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,459,000 after purchasing an additional 136,655 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.04. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

