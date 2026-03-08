Bowie Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.0% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $91,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $286.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

