Bowie Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 4.9% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $112,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Visa by 344.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $317.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.57 and a 200-day moving average of $337.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

