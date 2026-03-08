BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BBOT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.45. BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 54,173 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18.

Publication of peer‑reviewed preclinical data for BBO‑11818 (panKRAS) in Cancer Discovery, highlighting potent activity against KRAS G12D/V/C, ON/OFF state inhibition, strong selectivity, and combination potential — adds scientific validation to BBOT’s lead KRAS program. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Early Phase 1 KONQUER‑101 clinical signals for BBO‑11818 (including a reported confirmed partial response in PDAC and encouraging anti‑tumor activity) support near‑term clinical upside and future data readouts expected H2 2026. Read More.

Early Phase 1 KONQUER‑101 clinical signals for BBO‑11818 (including a reported confirmed partial response in PDAC and encouraging anti‑tumor activity) support near‑term clinical upside and future data readouts expected H2 2026. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: BBOT reported EPS of ($0.49) vs. consensus ($0.67), beating estimates — a near‑term financial surprise that can reduce investor uncertainty around cash‑burn guidance and valuation assumptions. Read More.

Quarterly results: BBOT reported EPS of ($0.49) vs. consensus ($0.67), beating estimates — a near‑term financial surprise that can reduce investor uncertainty around cash‑burn guidance and valuation assumptions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $29 and reiterated a Buy, signaling stronger sell‑side conviction and providing a high upside reference for investors. Read More.

HC Wainwright raised its price target to $29 and reiterated a Buy, signaling stronger sell‑side conviction and providing a high upside reference for investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate update/Q4 & FY‑2025 filing recap: BBOT summarized clinical progress across three RAS‑pathway programs (BBO‑8520, BBO‑11818, BBO‑10203) and reiterated combination strategies — useful context but largely already reflected in recent releases. Read More.

Corporate update/Q4 & FY‑2025 filing recap: BBOT summarized clinical progress across three RAS‑pathway programs (BBO‑8520, BBO‑11818, BBO‑10203) and reiterated combination strategies — useful context but largely already reflected in recent releases. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data reported anomalies (0 shares / NaN change) for early March — appears to be a data glitch and unlikely to meaningfully explain price moves.

Short‑interest data reported anomalies (0 shares / NaN change) for early March — appears to be a data glitch and unlikely to meaningfully explain price moves. Negative Sentiment: Key risk: important clinical and regulatory milestones (additional BBO‑11818 data and combination studies) are scheduled for H2 2026 — the multi‑quarter timeline sustains execution risk and valuation uncertainty until those readouts.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $833.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.28.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT) is a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies for cancer. The company concentrates on translating scientific insights into clinical-stage programs aimed at addressing oncology indications with unmet medical need.

BridgeBio Oncology’s activities center on research and development of investigational therapeutics, advancing drug candidates through preclinical studies and clinical trials. Its work typically involves in-house discovery efforts and collaborations with academic and industry partners to identify targets, optimize compounds, and generate the clinical data needed to support regulatory development.

Public information about BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics’ specific programs, geographic operations and leadership is limited in the sources available here.

