Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Position Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the quarter. Brinker International makes up 0.9% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.09% of Brinker International worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brinker International by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of EAT opened at $134.64 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $187.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO George S. Felix sold 10,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,679,391.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,304. This trade represents a 56.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michaela M. Ware sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,495.20. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,678 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,372. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.59.

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

