Brokerages Set Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) PT at $5.50

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FEMY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Femasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Laidlaw started coverage on Femasys in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Femasys stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -2.53. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.
Femasys International, Inc is a medical device company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative technologies for interventional women’s health applications. The company’s core activities center on creating minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic products designed to address uterine cavity evaluation and treatment and to improve outcomes in gynecological care.
The company’s flagship product, the FemVue® hydrosonography system, is a single-use catheter-based device that enhances visualization of the uterine cavity through saline infusion sonography.
