Brokers Offer Predictions for LYB Q1 Earnings

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Fermium Researc cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $67.26 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is -118.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,681,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 595,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting LyondellBasell Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting LyondellBasell Industries this week:

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.