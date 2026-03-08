Brokers Offer Predictions for LYB Q1 Earnings

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $67.26 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is -118.45%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,681,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 595,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets upgraded LYB from underperform to market perform and lifted its price target from $38 to $68, a move that sparked intraday buying and helped lift the stock. LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc turned bullish and set a $73 target, citing commodity tailwinds that improve margins — another credible shop increasing investor confidence. KeyBanc Turns Bullish on LyondellBasell
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and published updated EPS profiles (Q1-Q4 and FY2026/FY2027 estimates), raising near-term and full-year expectations — this lifts model-driven buy-side interest. MarketBeat: KeyCorp estimates for LYB
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces argue geopolitical supply shocks (e.g., Iran tensions) and U.S. feedstock economics create a structural margin advantage for ethane-based producers like LYB — a multi-quarter catalyst if sustained. LyondellBasell: The Iran Crisis Could Be The Catalyst This Beaten-Down Chemical Giant Needs
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/technical factors — Zacks and market commentary flagged higher-than-average volume and earnings-estimate revisions as drivers of the recent move; these can amplify short-term gains but are not fundamental changes. Zacks: LYB Moves Higher — Will This Strength Last?
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term fundamentals remain uneven: LYB reported a Q4 EPS miss and has cut its dividend, with revenue down year-over-year and a negative net margin — reminders of cyclicality and execution risk if commodity tailwinds fade. MarketBeat: LYB earnings and financials
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.
The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.
