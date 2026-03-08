BTIG Research Cuts Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $30.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Progyny to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.09.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Progyny has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.26 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $81,031.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 89,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,894.60. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,455 shares of company stock valued at $129,515 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 303.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Progyny by 61.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

Featured Articles

