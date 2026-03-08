Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD Shares Acquired by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 11,814.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust owned about 0.06% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 263,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 381,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SYLD opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1984 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.