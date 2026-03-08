Chapman Financial Group LLC Sells 845 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Chapman Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 231.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 295.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Ulta Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $646.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $664.38 and a 200-day moving average of $583.88. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.53. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $653.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.84.

Read Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.