Charles Lim Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Charles Lim Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 7.1% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is accelerating construction of a large “mega fab” in southern Taiwan to add AI-focused capacity, signaling management expects sustained demand for advanced nodes and positioning TSM for long‑term revenue growth. TSMC Speeds Southern Taiwan Mega Fab

TSMC is accelerating construction of a large “mega fab” in southern Taiwan to add AI-focused capacity, signaling management expects sustained demand for advanced nodes and positioning TSM for long‑term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom locked in HBM and foundry capacity through 2028, implying multi‑year wafer/bookings for TSMC (a committed customer is more revenue visibility and less near‑term booking risk). This strengthens the narrative of sticky AI demand. Broadcom Locks Key AI Chip Supply Through 2028

Broadcom locked in HBM and foundry capacity through 2028, implying multi‑year wafer/bookings for TSMC (a committed customer is more revenue visibility and less near‑term booking risk). This strengthens the narrative of sticky AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia has stopped production of China‑destined H200 chips and reallocated TSMC capacity toward its next‑generation Vera Rubin hardware. That move keeps demand at TSMC but shifts which products/markets drive near‑term volumes — leaving some short‑term uncertainty about node mix and customer concentration. Nvidia refocuses TSMC capacity

Nvidia has stopped production of China‑destined H200 chips and reallocated TSMC capacity toward its next‑generation Vera Rubin hardware. That move keeps demand at TSMC but shifts which products/markets drive near‑term volumes — leaving some short‑term uncertainty about node mix and customer concentration. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows: coverage of billionaire managers trimming positions in names like Meta and rotating into other AI plays is broader market color on AI positioning, not TSMC‑specific, but it can affect sector momentum and share‑price volatility. 7 Preeminent Billionaire Money Managers Dumped Shares of Meta

Institutional flows: coverage of billionaire managers trimming positions in names like Meta and rotating into other AI plays is broader market color on AI positioning, not TSMC‑specific, but it can affect sector momentum and share‑price volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market wrap: recent coverage noting TSMC outperformed peers in the latest session and remains valued on strong margins and ROE — a reminder that fundamentals are solid even as near‑term headlines drive volatility. TSMC (TSM) Exceeds Market Returns

Shares of TSM opened at $338.27 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $390.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.05 and a 200 day moving average of $302.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

