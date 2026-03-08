Charles Lim Capital Ltd Invests $79.30 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,302,000. PDD accounts for 20.2% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 215.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 79.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ PDD opened at $101.97 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.78. The firm has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 target price on PDD in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on PDD in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $170.00 price objective on PDD in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

PDD Profile

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

