Cigna Group $CI Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,370 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group makes up about 1.3% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.61% of Cigna Group worth $471,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,778,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,727,000 after buying an additional 123,479 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,950,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,958,893,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,110,426,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,508,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $829,339,000 after acquiring an additional 492,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $678,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $271.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.11. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.42.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

