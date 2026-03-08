Citigroup Cuts Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £158

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from £244 to £158 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLTR. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a £223 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £207.40.
Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.
