Citigroup Cuts Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £158

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from £244 to £158 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLTR. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a £223 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £207.40.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,582 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,560 and a 52 week high of £236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of £161.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

