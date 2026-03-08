Citigroup Cuts Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,717

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from GBX 5,847 to GBX 5,717 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,169.50.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,045.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,504.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,672.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,882 and a twelve month high of GBX 5,335.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 255.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,051 per share, for a total transaction of £99,452.05. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

