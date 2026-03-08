Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $286.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.28 and its 200 day moving average is $325.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

