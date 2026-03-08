CM Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,273,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,280,000 after acquiring an additional 56,225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,266,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,374,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,203,000 after purchasing an additional 368,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,809,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,371,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,995.55. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $311,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,789.64. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 56,945 shares of company stock worth $3,204,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.70%.Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $63.00 target price on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

