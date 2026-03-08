Comparing Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX)

GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GivBux and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GivBux 0 0 0 0 0.00 Futu 0 2 6 2 3.00

Futu has a consensus price target of $205.06, suggesting a potential upside of 42.94%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than GivBux.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

GivBux has a beta of -16.27, suggesting that its share price is 1,727% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GivBux and Futu”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GivBux $540,000.00 2.34 -$3.32 million ($0.04) -0.31 Futu $1.75 billion 11.41 $700.73 million $8.93 16.06

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than GivBux. GivBux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GivBux and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GivBux -842.49% N/A -7,076.91% Futu 47.11% 30.59% 5.03%

Summary

Futu beats GivBux on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GivBux

GivBux, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms. The company also provides financial information and online community services; online wealth management services under the Money Plus brand name through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which provides its client access to mutual funds, private funds, bonds, structured products, and other wealth management products; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

