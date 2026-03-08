Comparing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) & SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Microsoft”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $6.27 billion 2.92 $796.90 million $3.16 23.98 Microsoft $281.72 billion 10.78 $101.83 billion $15.99 25.58

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than SS&C Technologies. SS&C Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SS&C Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Microsoft pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. SS&C Technologies pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microsoft pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Microsoft has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 12.70% 19.60% 6.85% Microsoft 39.04% 32.34% 18.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Microsoft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SS&C Technologies and Microsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 2 6 1 2.89 Microsoft 0 4 39 2 2.96

SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.26%. Microsoft has a consensus price target of $591.95, indicating a potential upside of 44.74%. Given Microsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microsoft is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Summary

Microsoft beats SS&C Technologies on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services. This segment also provides LinkedIn; and dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, power apps, and power automate; and on-premises ERP and CRM applications. The Intelligent Cloud segment offers server products and cloud services, such as azure and other cloud services; SQL and windows server, visual studio, system center, and related client access licenses, as well as nuance and GitHub; and enterprise services including enterprise support services, industry solutions, and nuance professional services. The More Personal Computing segment offers Windows, including windows OEM licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows commercial comprising volume licensing of the Windows operating system, windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; and windows Internet of Things; and devices, such as surface, HoloLens, and PC accessories. Additionally, this segment provides gaming, which includes Xbox hardware and content, and first- and third-party content; Xbox game pass and other subscriptions, cloud gaming, advertising, third-party disc royalties, and other cloud services; and search and news advertising, which includes Bing, Microsoft News and Edge, and third-party affiliates. The company sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

