CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Down 2.4% Following Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $71.85 and last traded at $72.99. 24,919,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 27,567,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.82.

Specifically, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $22,311,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 3,920 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $286,944.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 169,185 shares in the company, valued at $12,384,342. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWV. Loop Capital cut their target price on CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

Won a multi‑year agreement to power Perplexity's AI inference workloads, validating CoreWeave's performance positioning in the high‑margin inference market and supporting long‑term revenue growth.

Backlog surged to $66.8B (up >4x YoY), giving strong contract visibility that supports management's aggressive expansion plan and future revenue conversion.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage with an "Outperform" and a $140 price target, signaling conviction in CRWV's multi‑year growth runway despite current headwinds.

Company presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (analyst/transcript coverage) — useful for model/visibility but not an immediate catalyst.

Multiple class‑action filings and numerous law‑firm deadline notices following Q4 results — litigation risk, potential legal costs and management distraction that typically pressure share prices.

Large Q4 loss (~$452M), soft guidance and reports of a $30–$35B 2026 capex plan have sparked "capex shock" concerns — raises near‑term cash‑flow and profitability risk despite backlog.

Negative analyst moves (Sanford C. Bernstein "underperform/strong sell" coverage) and recent CFO share sales amplify downside sentiment and signal caution to some investors.

CoreWeave Stock Down 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.72.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,824,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,600,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

