CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 7,849 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,468,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 923,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,518,000 after buying an additional 134,792 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,510,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 439.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of TLT opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.09.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.
